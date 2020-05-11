Ground Yellow Mustard Industry: Rising Application in the Food Industry to Generate Significant Revenues through 2027

Yellow mustard is a plant of Brassicaceae family which is majorly produced for commercial purpose. Ground yellow mustard is made up by mustard seeds with vinegar, water, spices and some flavors. India is the major producer of yellow mustard. Ground yellow mustard is used in different forms like liquid, powder, paste. Yellow mustard is majorly used in liquid form for cooking purpose because of its mild taste while black and brown seeds have pungent taste and smell. Health have become a major concern for people of this time so mustard oil is a better option than refined oil or synthetic oil, which is also much cheaper than canola oil and almond oil etc. Mustard is a rich source of health beneficiary minerals like calcium, potassium, iron, selenium. Ground yellow mustard is also a great source of Vitamin B complex (folates, niacin, and thiamin), Vitamin A, C, K. It also gives the high calories by consumption. Being a member of Brassicaceae family it has a generous amount of healthy phytonutrients called glucosinolates which are able to find fight against different kind of cancers like bladder cancer, colon cancer and cervical cancer etc. The sales of mustard are $300 mn annually worldwide where U.S.A. is the major consumer of ground yellow mustard globally.

Ground yellow mustard market: Segmentation

Ground yellow mustard is segmented on the basis of application, product forms, and distribution channels.

Ground yellow mustard is segmented on the basis of forms also because it is used in various forms like powder form, paste form, liquid form.

Based on the application, Ground yellow mustard serves as medicinal purpose as it prevents cancer (prostrate and cervical), controls asthma, helps you to lose weight, avoid ageing, lowers cholesterol etc. These are majorly used in food industry (frying, flavor, seasoning, sausage etc.). Ground yellow mustard is also used as cosmetics as mustard seed can be used as natural scrub. Mustard seeds with aloe Vera is being used as moisturizer.

It is also segmented on the basis of distribution channels also like super market, hyper market, online and small retailers and others.

Ground Yellow mustard: Regional Outlook

Ground yellow mustard market is further segmented on the basis of regions such as North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst regional market segments, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and North America are major producers and consumers of ground yellow mustard. However, Western Europe and Latin America also accounts for significant market shares in terms of consumption of ground yellow mustard. In Latin America, Mexico is major producer and exporter of ground yellow mustard. Amongst Asia Pacific, regional markets India and China are major producers of ground yellow mustard and ground yellow mustard seeds.

Market Drivers:

People are preferring natural product over synthetically made medicines, yellow mustard covers balance diet and helps in reaching fitness goals like it prevents you from obesity, controls asthma, avert cancer(prostrate and cervical), avoid ageing, lowers cholesterol. Ground yellow mustard has the mildest taste over black and brown mustard so it is easily palpable and is used in cooking and seasoning. People are focusing on organic cosmetics instead of synthetic one so mustard is using majorly as cosmetics also. Yellow mustard seed with aloe-vera gel is also used in hydrating the skin, mustard seed is also a natural scrub and fights with micro germs.

Whether It may be allergic to someone and large quantity consumption of mustard may cause gastric irritation, stomach bleeding.

Market Key players:

Some of the major players operating in ground yellow mustard products market include The French’s Food Company LLC, Private Label Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company, Sir Kensington and sons, Gulden’s Food, Kosciusko Food, Stonewall Kitchen, Grey Poupon Dijon and few other regional players.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets