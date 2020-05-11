Impact of Existing and Emerging Pentachloronitrobenzene Market By 2025

Pentachloronitrobenzene (PCNB) is a well-known fungicide derived from nitrobenzene. It is solid with off-white or yellow color and musty odor. The color of PCNB depends on its purity. PCNB was formerly synthesized in laboratory in 1868. In 1930, Bayer AG introduced PCNB to the agriculture industry as a temporary substitute to mercurial pesticides. PCNB is produced by chlorination of nitrobenzene in chlorosulfuric acid at temperature ranging from 60°C to 70 °C and uses iodine as a catalyst. It can also be manufactured by the nitration of chlorinated benzenes. Hexachlorobenzene is one of the by-products of the synthesis of PCNB. It is considered as hazardous as PCNB.

PCNB Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in population in many parts of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa is boosting the demand for food in these regions. Limited unutilized land area can be brought into cultivation; hence, increase of crop yield is the only viable alternative to boost food production. In order to meet this objective, countries in developing regions are increasing their use of fertilizers and pesticides. Rise in consumption of fertilizers and pesticides is, in turn, likely to augment the demand for PCNB. There is growing public sentiment against the use of synthetic chemical based fertilizers and pesticides in farming. Developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, and Canada are estimated to be highly affected by these developments due to the rise in popularity of organic farming in these countries.

PCNB is used as fungicide to suppress the growth of fungi in various crops such as cotton, rice, and seed grains. It is also used to prevent the formation of slime in industrial waters. Residual amounts of the compound and its metabolites can be found in crops. The degradation products, PCA, and PCTA have been found in farming soils and river sediments. PCNB is used as soil fungicide in lawns and ornamental crops. It is also used in seed treatment of field crops and vegetables (e.g., barley, corn, cotton, oats, rice, and wheat). Furthermore, PCNB is used as slime inhibitor in industrial waters.

PCNB Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the PCNB market can be segmented into:

Soil Fungicide

Seed Fungicide

Herbicide

Industrial Water Treatment

Others

PCNB is a contact fungicide, which is used for different types of field crops, horticultural crops, certain vegetables, in greenhouses and to control diseases caused by fungal infections. The fungicide is primarily effective against soil-borne pathogens. It is also effective against foliar diseases. PCNB is also employed as seed treatment pesticide for crop seeds such as peanuts, corn, soybeans, cotton, and grain.

PCNB Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the global PCNB market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly attractive region for the PCNB market during the forecast period. Growth in consumption of pesticides in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is likely to boost the demand for PCNB in the next decade. Implementation of stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe is expected to lead to sluggish demand for PCNB based pesticides. Many developed countries have already banned the usage of PCNB based pesticides. However, restricted use of the chemical as fungicide is permitted in the U.S., Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Australia.

