Lactose Free Food Products Market – Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2025

Lactose is the primary source of energy and the sugar molecule which is present in the milk. Lactose is made up of glucose and galactose. Lactose free food products are those food products which are specially made without lactose. In Lactose free food products the content of lactose is reduced or removed. This is achieved by breaking the lactose molecule present in the food into glucose and galactose. Lactose-free foods are specially prepared for those individuals who are intolerant towards lactose. People those who are intolerant towards lactose do not have sufficient amount of lactase, the enzyme which breaks lactose into glucose and galactose. So the main purpose behind the production of lactose free food products is to provide all the nutritional benefits of the product without having any adverse reactions. Lactose free food products are easy to digest and the demand for lactose-free food products is accelerating due to the increased incidences of food allergies and intolerances.

Lactose Free Food Products Market Segmentation:

Lactose free food products Market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel and Region. On the basis of type the lactose free food market is segmented into Lactose-free dairy, Lactose-free ice cream and Lactose-free milk formula. The Lactose free dairy segment includes lactose free cheese, milk, yogurt (set and drinking yogurt) and milk powder and seems to be the dominant segment as compared to others. Lactose-free ice cream segment is also expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years. On the basis of distribution channel the lactose free food market is segmented into hypermarket/ supermarket, convenience store, pharmacies/drugstore, and online. Among the segments, pharmacies/drugstore and convenience store accounted for major market share in terms of revenue. On the basis of region the market of lactose free foods are segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Lactose Free Food Products Market drivers:

With the increase in awareness among consumers of the health benefits associated with lactose free food products is expected to drive the market of lactose free foods in the forecast period. The increasing number of lactose intolerance patients is among the major driving factors for market growth. In United States, the scenario is that, out of three individuals one individual is lactose intolerant which is in a way increasing the demand for lactose-free food products. Factors like the introduction of lactose-free ice cream and other products is likely to propel the growth of lactose free food products market in the coming years. Lactose free beverage is also getting its space and popularity in the lactose free food market share, and in the forecast period there will be a huge demand for it. To remain competitive in the market the vendors are coming up with new unprecedented lactose free food products and are doing the research and development on it.

Lactose Free Food Products Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of Lactose free food products is divided into five different regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Among these, North America is estimated to have the largest market share for lactose free food market, followed by Europe.

Lactose Free Food Products Market Key Players:

The Key Players in the lactose free food products Market are as follows: Arla Foods, GCMMF (Amul), OMIRA Oberland Milchverwertung Ravensburg, Parmalat, Valio, McNeil Nutritionals, LLC (Lactaid), and CrowleyFoods, Yoplait USA, INC., Agropur Cooperative (Natrel), Edlong Dairy Technologies among the others. Agropur Cooperative (Natrel) recently introduced on-the-go lactose free milk in single serving and chocolate flavor for ease of convenience.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets