Nursing Pads Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand, Shipment, Sales | Industry Report, Forecast 2025

Nursing pads are small circles made from cotton-like fabric that are worn inside the bra. These pads absorb any leaking breastmilk and prevent it from reaching the nursing bra or shirt, thereby helping lactating mothers stay dry. Post-delivery nearly all new mother experiences some discomfort during breastfeeding. Nursing pads help prevent milk from leaking by applying gentle pressure to the breasts. Nursing pads are often used during last days of pregnancy and throughout nursing until the mother stops making milk. There are various types of nursing pads are available in the market. Demand for disposable nursing pads is rapidly increasing as these pads are convenient and hygienic.

Surge in women employment rate and developments in healthcare infrastructure are some major factors driving the global nursing pads market. Rising women employment is expected to positively impact the market. Working mothers do not have enough time to breastfeed their infants, therefore they are regarded as ideal customers for various breastfeeding accessories. Increasing investment of manufacturers in emerging economies and various breastfeeding hygiene awareness activities are some factors that responsible for the expansion of the nursing pads market. Some organizations such as the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), primarily focus on promoting mother and child health . These organizations are increasing awareness regarding such products and breastfeeding hygiene among lactating mothers. Growing patient awareness and introduction of easy-to-use and convenient nursing products are also expected to propel the global nursing pads market. However, lack of awareness about various breastfeeding hygiene products in developing economies is likely to hinder the global nursing pads market.

The global nursing pads market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global nursing pads market can be divided into disposable nursing pads, reusable nursing pads, silicone pads, homemade nursing pads, and hydrogel pads. The disposable nursing pads segment is expected to expand at significant pace owing to its benefits such as waterproof back, convenient for use, comfortable, long staying power and cost-effective. Demand for silicone pads is also increasing exponentially as they are easy-to-use, there are no special instructions that need to be followed, and also gives artificial look . Based on distribution channel, the global nursing pads market can be categorized into home, hospital, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global nursing pads market can be segmented into retail shops, e-commerce sites, and wholesale. Growing use of e-commerce sites, is expected to boost the segment significantly. Based on geography, the global nursing pads market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The adoption rate of nursing pads in developed economies is high owing to the increasing awareness regarding such products. Europe is expected to hold significant share of the global nursing pads market due to the large number of working mothers and increasing disposable income. Emerging economies presently have moderate adoption of these pads due to lack of awareness.

Global sensor fusion market is moderately consolidated by large number of participants. Key players operating in the global nursing pads market include Lansinoh, NUK, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Evenflo, Philips AVENT, Bamboobies, Lily Padz, Pigeon, Ameda, Medela, CHUCHU, Dry Mama, Milkies, Ivory, Lanacare, Rikang,

