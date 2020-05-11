Oat Flour Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2027

Oat Flour Market Introduction:

Oat flour is derived from grains of oat plant Avena sativa. It is a super-food packed with protein, full of fiber and has very low fat content. Oats flour is rich in soluble fibers which aid in lowering cholesterol levels. Oat flour also contain beta-glucan, a lipid lowering agent that helps preventing cardiovascular disease. Oat flour prevents constipation as it is a rich source of fiber, which helps regulate bowel movements. Not only is oat flour an excellent source of dietary fiber, it also is a rich source of magnesium, which improves enzyme functions and energy production.

It contain avenanthramides which is a powerful antioxidant and hence have a wide application in skin care products. Oat flour is a major component of infant foods, which makes it baby’s first taste to solid foods. Oat flour is also a chief constituent in granola bars a South American beverage products, and is largely used in pancake mixes.

Oat Flour Market Segmentation:

Oat flour market is segmented on the bases of type as organic and conventional oat flour. Although the nutrient content in the organic and conventional oat flour remains the same, the market growth of organic oat flour in terms of value is expected to be relatively higher attributed to its safe organic nature. The oat flour market is segmented by its application as an ingredient in; bakery products, nutritional, healthcare and cosmetic products. In the nutritional products oat flour is considered of high value and a rich source of protein, fiber and carbohydrates content.

Oat flour is used to augment the breakfast meals to gain added value of nutrition. Bakery products use oat flour as a nutritional, tastier option in baking. Oat flour market is expected to account for major market share in terms of volume due to its use in health care products, it reduces cholesterol, helps stabilize the blood sugar levels and prevents heart disease. It is expected that demand of oat flour will attain substantial growth due to its wide applications in food and beverage sector in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing use of oat flour cosmetic product such as oat flour cream, powder, moisturizers and other skin care products are further expected to increase the market growth.

Oat Flour Market Regional Outlook:

Geographical segment for oat flour includes; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North American region is expected to produce majority of oat flour as it has growing production of oats. Installation of large units of mills along with the enormous production of raw oats are the factors expected to influence the growth of this region. European region is expected to show a steady growth attributed to increasing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of oat flour is the major factors expected to boost market demand for oat flour market.

Oat Flour Market Drivers and Trends:

The nutritional value of oat flour is expected to be the major reason for driving growth in the oat flour market. Oat flour is used as a food supplement and is a major constituent in certain muscle building powders, for this it is expected to drive the market growth over the forecasted period. Food and beverage manufacturers are taking into account the health benefits of oat flour and adding significant constituent to make products more delightful and is high in nutrition content. Use of oat flour in cosmetics is expected to attract demand of more similar products. Apart from this the use of oat flour for prevention of certain diseases and maintaining good health, is expected to fuel a favorable growth in terms of value during the forecast period.

Baked goods usually use wheat flour, oat flour along with wheat flour has a new healthy and delicious baking use, for this reason the demand of oat flour is expected to grow.

Oat Flour Market Key Players:

Some of the major key players operating in organic oats market includes; Bob’s red mill natural foods, Raisio Group, The Hain celestial group, European oat millers, Honeyville, Glebe farm, La Milanaise and Ceres Organics.

