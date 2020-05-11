Ongoing Study Offers Key Foresights on Expansion of Angelica Extract Market During 2017 – 2027

Global Angelica Extract Market: Overview

Angelica a root, known by many names such as wild celery, dang GUI and wild parsnip. It’s an aromatic herb, which grows in Korea, Japan and China. Angelica has an antibacterial action, which prevents the growth of various bacteria and thus find potential medical usage. Angelica has been used for strengthening lungs, kidney, liver and heart. Angelica plant, seed fruit, root are used for making herbal medicine. Angelica extract is an herbal tonic for blood circulation. Also, it is considered as all-purpose woman’s tonic herb. Angelica extract is widely used in functional food and pharmaceuticals. Increasing health awareness among consumers is driving the growth of global angelica extract market.

Global Angelica Extract Market : Drivers and Restraints

Global angelica extract market is increasing due to increasing awareness related to benefits of angelica plant coupled with growing usage of angelica extract in functional food is driving the growth of global angelica extract market. Increasing use of angelica extract in various foods to enhance taste and health benefits is increasing the adoption of angelica extract in different food products, thus fuelling the market growth. Moreover, angelica has various medical benefits such as providing energy, vitality, enriching blood, etc. It also helps in reducing disease such as anaemia, low immunity problem, and other disease. Furthermore, angelica extract also contains anti-aging properties. So the demand for angelica extract is increasing amongst the cosmetic manufacturers, which further results in to growth of global angelica extract market. Now a days, online availability of the angelica extract is increasing, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global angelica extract market. Moreover, extensive research and development initiatives for the increasing uses and applications of the angelica extract is also fuelling the growth of global angelica extract market. High dose of angelica extract increase sugar in urine, which is not beneficial for diabetics and thus, restricts adoption among a significant population. Moreover, the prices of angelica extract are very high, which also acts as a restraining factor for global angelica extract market growth.

Global Angelica Extract Market: Region wise Outlook

The global angelica extract market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). China, Korea, Japan and Brazil are the major producer of angelica extract. Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global angelica extracts market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Request For Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23981

Global Angelica Extract Market: Key Players

Mighty International Company, ltd.

Tropical Herbal Products Company, ltd.

Thiptipa co., ltd

Zingo Enterprise Co., ltd.

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets