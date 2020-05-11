Photo Kiosk Market To 2027 Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Photo Kiosk Market – Introduction

A photo kiosk is an interactive kiosk or self-service kiosk which allows individuals to print digital pictures from digital media such as a CD or a digital memory card. Additionally, photo kiosks can scan current photos and perform photo-enhancements and simple edits by touch screen interface. A photo kiosk is a highly customized software that can easily be configured according to customer needs across multiple applications so as to get photos printed instantly.

Photo kiosks are an excellent means to improve customer experience with digital photos as it enables customers to look over the collections of galleries or event photos, so as to get their favorite pictures from that event. Moreover, photo kiosks help in improving the efficiency of printing operations across different industries.

Photo Kiosk Market – Competitive Landscape

The Photo Kiosk Market is highly fragmented with a proliferation of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Leading market players are focusing on innovative developments of Photo Kiosks to overcome existing limits and enhance operational efficiency.

In June 2018, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, a North American leader in imaging innovation, launched the new photo kiosk GetPix DASH that takes up minimum space in small retail businesses. In addition, the GetPix DASH photo kiosk offers a flexible floor- standing or countertop pedestal with a low cost platform for photo printing from digital devices (such as mobile devices) without the need for dedicated apps or cables.

Kodak

Incorporated in 1888, Kodak is an American company that manufactures and provides camera-related products based on photography. The company is best known for its photographic products. Incorporated in New Jersey with headquarters in Rochester, New York, the company provides graphic communications, professional services, packaging, and functional printing across the world.

Olea Kiosks, Inc.

Olea Kiosks, Inc. is located in Cerritos, California and was founded in 1975. It has a 48,000 sq. ft. campus. The company started its business designing, manufacturing, and producing different categories of kiosks with high quality and craftsmanship. It also provides services and support such as remote monitoring, installation, safety compliance, and on-site service. Furthermore, the company now also operates in Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

Some of the key players operating in the global photo kiosk market with significant developments includes Olea Kiosks, Kodak, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HiTi Digital, Inc., KIOSK Information Systems, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Photo-Me International plc, GDS Holding, and others.

Photo Kiosk Market–Dynamics

Increasing inclination toward self-service interactive kiosks

Photo kiosk functions as a self-service interactive kiosk tool that is integrated and installed across drug stores, grocery and convenience stores, electronic and phone stores and other locations to enhance consumer experience and analyze public behavior. Interactive kiosks are considered as a simple information system where exchange or transaction happens between the kiosk and humans. Photo kiosks are user friendly and can be handled easily by customers so they can select and buy products on their own in grocery and convenience stores and electronic and phone stores, thus enhancing the efficiency of sales and services in reduced transaction time.

However, rise in cybercrime, high cost of the equipment, and requirement of regular maintenance can hamper the growth of the photo kiosk market.

Photo Kiosk Market –Segmentation

The photo kiosk market can be segmented on the basis of:

Component

Product Type

Application

Channel

Region

