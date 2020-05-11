Plasterboard Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2023

Global Plasterboard Market: Overview

Plasterboard are essentially used in residential and commercial frame construction as an internal wall board or a ceiling lining, giving the frames different properties such as cutting down noise transmission across the walls, eco-friendliness, and moisture accumulation in bathrooms and kitchens, depending on various additives added the final plasterboard product. Depending on the application, plasterboards are also available in a variety of sheet sizes and thickness. For example, acoustic plasterboards restrict sound while thermal plasterboards help reduce energy-loss from the buildings. With rapid urbanization across the world, especially in the emerging economies, which is leading to exponential rise of the construction industry, the global market for plasterboard is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

This report on global plasterboard market is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the factors that are expected to influence the demand over the course of next few years. The report also highlights some of the trends of the market that may help the buyers plot their strategic expansion plans on in order to tap new available opportunities. The report also contains a featured section on the prominent companies that are currently functional in the market for plasterboard, evaluating their market share and analyzing their product portfolio and recent developments. The global plasterboard market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, end-use industry, and geography. By product type, the market can be categorized into standard, fire-resistant, moisture resistant, thermal, specialist, impact-resistant, and triple low-e or gas filled. On the basis of form, the global plasterboard market can be divided into tapered-edged or square-edged. Residential and non-residential buildings are two segments of the market on the basis of end-users while geographically, the report studies the lucrativeness of the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Plasterboard Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for low cost and yet durable construction materials. Since plasterboards are easily installed, they are gaining popularity among the end-users as it speeds-up the construction process. The report also detects that the growing inclination toward sustainable construction methods are being preferred by the companies, which will further favor the update during the forecast period. Conversely, environmental concerns across the world is one prominent factor that may hinder the growth rate of the market for plasterboard. According to their analyst of the report, the increased investments for research and development of eco-friendly and high-performance plasterboard will open new opportunities in the near future.

Currently, non-residential sector serves significantly more demand than residential segment , gaining from its benefits such as easy installation which leads to quick construction, helps in repair, and allows flexible architecture that are often preferred for the construction of non-residential buildings. By the type of product, fire-resistant segment has the maximum demand, which is a reflection of increased safety concerns and government regulations pertaining to safe construction of corporate offices and shopping centers.

Global Plasterboard Market: Regional Outlook

Currently Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India wherein industrialization is at an all-time peak, contributes the maximum demand for plasterboard, and will remain the most prominent regional market over the course of next few years. The demand from North America is expected to expand at second best CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, USG Corporation, Boral Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., KNAUF Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., and National Gypsum Company are some of the prominent companies currently operating in global plasterboard market.

