Powertrain Control Module Market To 2026 Reporting And Evaluation Of Recent Industry Developments

Powertrain control module is an important automotive component used to control different sub-systems of a vehicle. Powertrain control module consists of two sub-system engine control unit and powertrain control unit. Engine control module enhances the engine performance by handling a large number of actuators, while transmission control module takes all important information from engine control module and enhances the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. The powertrain control unit module also controls other sub system includes fuel emission, automatic transmission, fuel injection and anti-brake systems.

Powertrain control module offers advantages such as compactness and lightness of weight, easy installation, and powertrain control module checks engine light and various others warning lights display on dashboard for safety purpose. Therefore, it is gaining popularity among car manufacturers. Increase in demand for automatic transmission across the globe owing to its advantages such as fuel efficiency, less carbon emission, and driving comfort is anticipated to boost the powertrain control module market for automotive in the next few years. However, several problems occur once the powertrain control module gets damaged. These include delay in starting the engine and failure of alert lights. This lowers the engine performance. High replacement and installation costs are likely to hamper the powertrain control module market for automotive during the forecast period.

The powertrain control module market for automotive can be segmented based on control module type, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of control module type, the powertrain control module market for automotive can be divided into electronic control module and other one control unit. Both the control module are important and they have their own advantages both enhance the performance of the vehicle.

Based on vehicle, the powertrain control module market for automotive can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is likely to dominate the market during forecast period, led by the rise in demand for passenger vehicles across the globe. Currently, demand of hatchback, SUV, and sedan is high in the passenger vehicle segment. Demand for electric vehicles is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period owing to the growth in demand for fuel efficient vehicles and implementation of favorable government policies across the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for powertrain control module for automotive during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the powertrain control module market for automotive can be segregated into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs segment is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Major players such as Continental AG, Delphi, and Bosch are providing advanced technology platforms. This is attracting car manufacturers and consumers toward these products.

In terms of region, the powertrain control module market for automotive can be split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating region of the powertrain control module market for automotive. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period owing to the exponential growth in the auto industry, constant increase in sales of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles, higher consumption of automatic transmission vehicle, and high adoption rate of new technologies.

Key players operating in the powertrain control module market for automotive include Hitachi Ltd, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, TREMEC, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

