Static Mixer Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future With Major Key Players – Koflo Corporation, Sulzer Ltd, Lenntech B.V. & SPX Flow Technology

A static mixer is an industrial equipment used for mixing liquids of various viscosities, gases, slurries, and powders in a homogeneous manner, without any movement of parts inside the equipment. Static mixers are also known as motionless mixers. In a static mixer, two mixing liquids i.e. a major component and an additive are connected to the mixer. These liquids enter the static mixer and get mixed in a homogeneous manner.

Rise in petroleum extraction all over the world is augmenting the market size of the global oil & gas industry. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for static mixers all over the world. Concerns about environmental pollution including water pollution are rising across the world. Governments across the world have formulated strict regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater discharged from industries. Rise in the demand for treatment of wastewater released from industrial plants across the globe is fueling the demand for static mixers. Also, increase in plastic or polymer production across the world is augmenting the demand for static mixers across the globe. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), over 320 million tons of polymers, excluding fibers, were produced in the world in 2015.

Rise in the production of chemicals, food, and beverages, and paper as well as mining output across the world is raising the demand for static mixers. Static mixers incur low investment costs, low maintenance costs, and low energy consumption. They are eco-friendly and easy to install, as no tank or agitator is required. All these factors are propelling the demand for static mixers in various end-use industries.

Based on product type, the global static mixer market can be segmented into channel mixers, pipe mixers, and gas dispersion systems. Based on material type, the static mixer market can be divided into PVC (polyvinyl chloride) static mixers, stainless steel static mixers, carbon steel static mixers, PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) static mixers, alloy static mixers, and others. In terms of application, the global static mixer market can be classified into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, mining, food & beverages, pulp, paper & board, and others.

