Temperature Calibrators Market To 2027 Study Top Key Players, Application, Growth Analysis And Forecasts

Temperature Calibrators Market Introduction

Temperature calibrators are temperature sensors used to check and standardize a wide range of temperature measuring instruments. This system is utilized to check mechanical, electronic measurement or electro-mechanical equipment with ease.

Temperature calibrators are highly demanded in industries, as they can impact the final product quality

Temperature calibrators are utilized to compare the readings of temperature estimating devices such as thermocouples, thermistors, thermometers, temperature detectors, thermal imaging cameras, and RTDs, with regulatory standards and to address deviations.

Growing need for temperature measurement to assure product quality in laboratories is also encouraging several pharmaceutical enterprises to conduct on-site calibration for a wide range of temperature monitoring applications. For pharmaceutical enterprises, this is considerably cost-effective as on-site calibration decreases the downtime and testing equipment purchasing cost.

Temperature Calibrators Market Dynamics

Growing need for temperature measurement in laboratories is considered to be another important factor driving the growth of the market. Temperature is a crucial parameter in the goods manufacturing process and in quality assurance of the product in laboratories.

Moreover, increasing reliability of temperature measurement devices is triggering the growth of the temperature calibrators market.

The trend of implementing automation technologies across different industries are promoting the demand for temperature calibrators.

Several new companies enter into the temperature calibrators market due to growing reliability of temperature measurement devices which encourages the consumer demand. Moreover, these market players are focusing on launching several diverse and differentiated products to meet the demand of the consumer. This is expected to intensify the competition among the manufacturers in the temperature calibrators market.

Market players are focusing on merger and acquisition in test & measurement segment in order to gain competitive position in the temperature calibrators market. Test and measurement sector is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for real-time and wireless test equipment.

Test and measurement sector includes instruments, calibration and metrology equipment, essential test, and software and services. Consumers are increasingly adopting temperature measurement devices for wide range of laboratories application and thus, market players are offering various products with complex design to the end-user as per industry requirement.

In order to sustain in these competitive environment and to expand their geographical reach, market players are increasingly investing in research & development, application engineering, and merger & acquisitions.

Availability of multifunctional calibrators causes a serious threat to demand for temperature calibrators. This is expected to limit the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Temperature Calibrators Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on end-user, the temperature calibrators market can be segmented into OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), third party service providers, and in-house maintenance.

OEMs accounted for major share of the temperature calibrators market in 2018.

This segment is anticipated to increase its share and thereby maintain its leading position in the global temperature calibrators market over the forecast period.

Europe to Lead the Global Market for Temperature Calibrators

In terms of region, the global temperature calibrators market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is likely to dominate the market for temperature calibrators from 2019 to 2027. Increasing concern about safety, and regulatory policies related to product quality assurance is expected to drive the demand for temperature calibrators in the region.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global temperature calibrators market was moderately concentrated in 2018 with the presence of few established temperature calibrators manufacturers who occupy prominent market share. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

AMETEK, Inc.

General Electric Company

WIKA Group

Additel Corporation

Beamex

Spectris plc

Fortive (Fluke)

