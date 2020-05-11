Tennis Racquet Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast For 2025

Racquet is a sports equipment which is used strike a ball or shuttlecock in games such as tennis, racquetball, badminton, and squash. Tennis racquet is available in different sizes, length and weight. Tennis racquet are bifurcated based on weight: lightweight and heavyweight. Consumer prefers heavyweight tennis racquet, as they are more suitable to the arm while playing, they more stable as compared to the lightweight racquet. Sports segment has high adoptions of heavy tennis racquet. Initially, tennis racquets were made from wood with a head size of 65 square inches. In the late 60s. Since, technology is growing very rapidly and impact of this technology advancement is in favor of enhancements and improvement of tennis racquets. Manufacturers of tennis racquets are adopting new technology such as bending zone, aero modular and woofer to make tennis racquets more durable and comfortable. This is expected to boost the global tennis racquet market during the forecast period.

The tennis racquet are available in various color, weight and size. There are various factors present in the market which plays an important role in driving the market such as increasing awareness regarding the importance of sports across the world is driving the global tennis racquet market.

Rising standard of living and increasing disposable income in the middle class family are expected to accelerate the global tennis racquet market. Moreover, increase in the number of athletes in tennis requiring light and heavy tennis racquets is driving the global tennis racquet. Other than the sports sector, tennis racquet has a huge opportunity in the non-sports sector.

The global tennis racquet market has been segmented based on raw material, distribution channel, end-user, head size, and geography. In terms of raw material, the global tennis racquet market has been bifurcated into carbon fiber and aluminum. Carbon fiber is the most preferred material used to manufacture lightweight and rigid tennis racquets. Based on distribution channel, the global tennis racquet market is segmented into online, specialty and sports shops, wholesaler, discount store, and others. As specialty and sports shops are the most common and preferable channel of end users. Other than specialty and sports shops, global tennis racquet market have huge opportunity in online distribution channel. In terms of end-user, the global tennis racquet market has been categorized into sports and non-sports. Based on head size, the market has been divided into 85-98 sq. inch, 99-105 sq. inch, and 106-135 sq. inch.

In terms of geography, the global tennis racquet market is classified into Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the market, followed by North America. The region is led by U.S as the country have the high percentage of participations in tennis activities and in sports activities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecasted period due to growing about the fitness activities is expected to increases the opportunity for the manufacturer in this region.

