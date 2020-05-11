Tree Trimmer Market To 2026 Market Shares And Strategies Of Key Players

The tree trimmer is an equipment that is employed to prune trees or remove a diseased or damaged part of a tree in order to maintain safety of the public and maintain health of the tree. Tree trimmers are widely utilized in local parks, forestry departments, and commercial landscapes.

Expansion of the landscaping business is driving the tree trimmer market. Skilled workers are employed by commercial and corporates for tree trimming services and landscaping gardens. Increased preference for green spaces among cities is fuelling the demand for tree trimmers. Emphasis on public safety has prompted firefighters and governments to trim trees that are likely to fall and disrupt safety. North America is prone to summer cyclones and witnesses a high demand for tree trimmers.

Tree trimmers are employed to prune branches and trees during a cyclone warning in order to avoid the property damage by falling trees. Asia Pacific and other tropical countries also witnessed a high demand for tree trimmers owing to their requirement to cut branches & trees before the monsoon. Rise in awareness among public and governments for safety of pedestrian and property is driving the tree trimmer market. Increased construction activity in developing countries and expansion of the real estate industry are anticipated to propel the demand for tree trimmers.

The tree trimmer market remains highly weather dependent and seasonal; thus, acting as a restraining factor.

The global tree trimmer market can be segmented based on equipment, power, and region. In terms of equipment, the tree trimmer market can be classified into stump grinder, chain saw, tree lopper, and wood chipper. Stump grinder and chain saw segments are anticipated to witness a high demand for tree trimmers due to their high cutting performance.

Based on power, the tree trimmer market is classified into gas powered and electric. The electric trimmer generates low noise and possesses advanced features such as auto start. The robust design and light weight of electric tree trimmers is propel the segment during the forecast period. The electric tree trimmer is compact and does not produce emission. Electric tree trimmers have low running cost and hence, are very profitable in the long run, which in turn is boosting consumer demand.

In terms of region, the global tree trimmer market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America witness a high demand for landscaping services and hence the regions are anticipated to witness a high demand for tree trimmers.

Key players operating in the global tree trimmer market include Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, STIHL, YAMABIKO Corporation, Makita U.S.A.,Inc., Blount International, Inc., Global Garden Products Italy S.p.A., Emak S.p.A., CRAFTSMAN, The Toro Company, Zheijaing Zomax Garden Machinery Co. ltd., WORX, Fiskars Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets