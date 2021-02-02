Ultimately, Nepal is going to have its satellite

Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) is eventually planning to construct its very own satellite nearly 40 years after its geostationary orbital position has been reserved, saving the nation billions each year from broadband telecommunications, broadcasting, and aviation satellite links. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) provided Nepal the position back in 1984, but the lack of sufficient traffic had not made it viable before. But with accessibility growing and the government’s implementation of a new telecommunications strategy in September last year, the NTA is going forward with the selection.

“For the time being, we have requested tenders from firms that can counsel us on the requirements of a geostationary satellite company, its business viability, and the development of a legal framework,” NTA’s Min Prasad Aryal informed the Nepali Times. Nine foreign firms from China, India, the United Kingdom, France, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany have sent NTA Expressions of Interest for consulting services to date. Aryal stated the selection would be shortlisted based on 50% expertise, 40% qualification, and 10% technological and financial capability.

The preferred business will counsel NTU on whether renting a satellite or launching its own will be more viable. It will also assist in drawing up and unveiling the bidding requirements for the satellite’s design and deployment by the year 2022. Nepal’s satellite mission is projected to cost a minimum of Rs35 billion, based on the option chosen. However, via direct-to-home (DTH) satellite networks as well as 50 other satellite telecommunication platforms, the nation can save on bandwidth leasing. The nation budgets Rs250 million annually solely on DTH satellite connections.

At 36,000 kilometres above the equator, geosynchronous satellites orbit, and since their velocity correlates to the rotation of the planet, they sit immediately above the same position on the earth’s surface. ITU provides all nations with geostationary locations, even though the spaces may not be immediately above them. For its Fixed Satellite Service, Nepal’s two radio orbital spaces are situated at 123.3o East longitude, as well as 50o east for the broadcasts. This is the second period that NTA has invited consultants to compete on a satellite project for Nepal. Twenty-two firms from 12 nations applied in 2016, but the Authority then learned that the country already did not really have a satellite strategy, and the tenders were cancelled.

During this period, the tender notification was released after Nepal’s satellite strategy was drawn up by the government to build Nepal’s internal satellite by next year. Aryal believes that Nepal would save billions of rupees presently expended on leasing satellite television networks, DTH, internet, and telecommunications access to remote mountain regions, as well as military and defense communications. He stated that with Nepal’s satellite, bandwidth would also grow, enhancing signal quality and reliability.

